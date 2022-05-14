Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 270.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INGR stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.59. The company had a trading volume of 620,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $101.89.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

