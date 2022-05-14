Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 270.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.59. 620,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.08.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

