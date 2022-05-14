Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.83 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.26. 625,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,894. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.20. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

