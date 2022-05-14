Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $5.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,373,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,504. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.04. The stock has a market cap of $181.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $274.79 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

