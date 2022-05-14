Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

NYSEARCA PZA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,732. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $27.51.

