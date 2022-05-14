Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,680 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August comprises about 0.8% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 4.46% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,445. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $38.94.

