Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.15. 1,589,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,732. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $27.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92.

