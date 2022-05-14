Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.04. 8,144,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,080,104. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average is $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

