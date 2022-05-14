Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,521 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.05. 12,050,509 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.