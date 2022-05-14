Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

RGLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.