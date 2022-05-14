Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ REKR opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rekor Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,184,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,068 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $10,552,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 29.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems (Get Rating)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rekor Systems (REKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.