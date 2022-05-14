Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPTX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,830. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,533.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

