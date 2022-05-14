Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $150.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.75.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $3.17 on Friday, hitting $130.89. 1,743,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,693. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.91 and its 200 day moving average is $131.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 362,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Republic Services by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

