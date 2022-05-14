Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 14th (BDX, BKU, CCU, COP, CPB, HY, IMO, JRONY, KLIC, LLNW)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, May 14th:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTRÉAL. “

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

ON (NYSE:ONON) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH. “

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager which provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Poshmark Inc. is a social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, home and more. Poshmark Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe. “

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla. “

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RLX Technology Inc. is a researcher, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells e-vapor products principally in the People’s Republic of China. RLX Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Stryve Foods Inc. is an emerging healthy snacking company which manufactures, markets and sells healthy snacking products. The company’s product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve(R), Kalahari(R), Braaitime(R) and Vacadillos(R) brand names. Stryve Foods Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NEW YORK. “

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

UGI (NYSE:UGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

