Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Major Shareholder Purchases $114,000.00 in Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,423,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,163.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 22,663 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $84,759.62.

On Monday, May 2nd, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 153,428 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $589,163.52.

On Thursday, April 28th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 156,070 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $558,730.60.

NYSEAMERICAN RVP opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.89. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Retractable Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:RVP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 28.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 44,217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

