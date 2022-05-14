Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 29,257 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,388,951 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,257 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Walmart were worth $345,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after buying an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after buying an additional 341,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Walmart by 54.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,646,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659,461. The stock has a market cap of $407.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.