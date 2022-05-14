Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,994,934 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,478 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $233,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $5.70 on Friday, reaching $75.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,156,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,293,242. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.13. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.