Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Stryker were worth $151,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 6,917.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,195,000 after purchasing an additional 693,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stryker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $902,679,000 after acquiring an additional 285,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $70,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.44.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $5.27 on Friday, hitting $233.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,306. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $224.02 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.