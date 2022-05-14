Rhumbline Advisers Has $280.88 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,951,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,711 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $280,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $8.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.12. 137,973,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,524,344. The company has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.72 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.47 and a 200 day moving average of $122.22.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,180 shares of company stock worth $15,849,540. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.