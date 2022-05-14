Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,083,924 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,725 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of TJX Companies worth $158,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 596,043 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,468 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,051,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,142,687,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,841,218 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,050,826,000 after buying an additional 84,851 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.19. 8,036,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,370,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.26. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.49 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.