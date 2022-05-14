Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,171,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,698 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Medtronic worth $224,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,525,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.55 and its 200-day moving average is $108.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

