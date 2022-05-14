Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 45,877 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,877 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of PayPal worth $365,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,099,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,175,638. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.19. The stock has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.