Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,016 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 890,679 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Target worth $206,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.8% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 20.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.73. 3,146,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,687. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.36 and its 200-day moving average is $228.65. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.