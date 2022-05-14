RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Northland Securities

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RNG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on RingCentral from $225.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.68.

Shares of RNG opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day moving average of $159.30. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $59.04 and a 12 month high of $315.00.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $705,842.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

