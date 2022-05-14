Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.58. 8,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. Analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 516,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 57,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 23,551 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

