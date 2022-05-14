RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Short Interest Update

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 107.3% from the April 15th total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RMGC remained flat at $$9.78 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,529. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMGC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.