Robert Eadie Purchases 100,000 Shares of Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM) Stock

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Rating) Director Robert Eadie acquired 100,000 shares of Starcore International Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,786,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$832,973.24.

Robert Eadie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Robert Eadie acquired 18,000 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$3,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Robert Eadie acquired 18,500 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$3,700.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Robert Eadie acquired 63,500 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$12,700.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Robert Eadie purchased 34,500 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,935.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Robert Eadie purchased 5,000 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,150.00.

SAM opened at C$0.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23. Starcore International Mines Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.15 million and a P/E ratio of -21.92.

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral resources in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of 12,991 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

