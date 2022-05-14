Robert W. Baird Trims Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Target Price to $16.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Playtika from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Playtika in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52. Playtika has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $679.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.85 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth about $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 32.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth about $140,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

