Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys $200,032.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,109,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Friday, May 13th, Jay Farner purchased 24,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $199,746.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Jay Farner purchased 23,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Jay Farner acquired 23,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $199,280.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Jay Farner bought 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,857.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Jay Farner purchased 22,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $199,808.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Jay Farner bought 22,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $199,356.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Jay Farner purchased 22,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Jay Farner bought 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,857.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Jay Farner purchased 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Jay Farner acquired 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,876.00.

NYSE:RKT opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.15% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RKT. Bank of America cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.