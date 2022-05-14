Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup downgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

RKT has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.18.

RKT opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 21.68. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 385,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,442. 93.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

