Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RKLY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockley Photonics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockley Photonics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Rockley Photonics stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,510,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,767. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. Rockley Photonics has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $338.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.09.

Rockley Photonics ( NYSE:RKLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Rockley Photonics will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew George Rickman sold 12,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $47,973.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mahesh Karanth sold 8,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $32,217.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,660 shares of company stock worth $100,074. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,210,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

