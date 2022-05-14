Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HSBC from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ROK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $276.06.

NYSE ROK opened at $203.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $197.10 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.01 and its 200 day moving average is $297.05.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after buying an additional 1,272,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,237,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,251,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,151,000 after buying an additional 278,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,111,000 after buying an additional 261,227 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

