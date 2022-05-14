Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $15.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.83 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year sales of $61.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $70.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $52.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $134.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROIV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 80,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $405,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $509,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,993.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,697,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $6,967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $11,694,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,705. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

