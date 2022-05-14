Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Up 256.2% in April

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,686,100 shares, an increase of 256.2% from the April 15th total of 473,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,601,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.