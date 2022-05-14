Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Up 256.2% in April

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,686,100 shares, an increase of 256.2% from the April 15th total of 473,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,601,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYCEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.49) to GBX 97 ($1.20) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.65) to GBX 132 ($1.63) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.54) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

