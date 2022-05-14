Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $430.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $417.54 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $460.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

