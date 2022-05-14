Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,057 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,868,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 183.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 10.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,233,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 511.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,607,000 after purchasing an additional 958,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $153.50. 6,398,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,759,677. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $271.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.25.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,423 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,851 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

