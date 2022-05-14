Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,262 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 13,967 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.88. 6,159,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,167,185. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $192.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

