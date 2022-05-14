Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 15.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $9,454,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 20.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.45.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $17.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $371.76. 1,893,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,279. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $450.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.44. The company has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

