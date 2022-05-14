Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,149,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

GIS stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.10. 3,366,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

