Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,869,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,715 shares of company stock worth $84,154,881 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $67.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,330.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,600. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,202.27 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,579.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,740.59.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

