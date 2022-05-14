Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 0.9% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $133.60. 4,195,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,342,452. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.56 and a 200 day moving average of $128.32. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

