Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 367 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 26.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,659,000 after purchasing an additional 523,077 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 180.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after acquiring an additional 365,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2,606.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,766,000 after purchasing an additional 215,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 166,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.15. The stock had a trading volume of 622,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,728. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.