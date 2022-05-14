Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,782,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,811,226. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $195.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

