Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture stock traded up $5.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,373,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $274.79 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

