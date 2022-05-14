Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.32 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 257.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $9.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,169,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,109. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average is $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.20 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.12.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

