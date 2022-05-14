Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 207,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,000. DraftKings makes up about 1.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DraftKings as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 489,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 210,866 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $12.61. 31,943,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,033,928. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $64.58.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DKNG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,033,381.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

