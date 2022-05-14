Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 4,044 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 118.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,533. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.80. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.50.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

