Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,606 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,357,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,733,000 after acquiring an additional 26,773 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $2,129,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $4.16 on Friday, hitting $136.59. 2,087,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,915. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 1.16. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.64.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,883,800 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

