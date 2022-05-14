Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

DG traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $232.33. 1,630,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,083. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.36 and a 200-day moving average of $222.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

