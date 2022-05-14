Roundview Capital LLC Buys 1,031 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,994,000 after acquiring an additional 84,654 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,463,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,462. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.95 and a 200-day moving average of $144.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DGX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.92.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.